North West Business Insider has just revealed the ten women who rank the highest in the list of the working wealthy:
1. Emma Hindle, 49 - 2024: £360m
An accomplished horsewoman who competed for Great Britain at the Olympics in Athens and Beijing, Hindle has since set up two construction companies. Lancet Homes build family homes across the North West. The separate Woodhouse Bespoke builds higher end properties in the Cumbrian and Lancashire countryside. However, the bulk of Hindle’s wealth comes from Brookhouse, the commercial property empire she inherited from her late father. | John Gichigi/Getty Images
2. Ann Jones, 70 - 2024: £273m
Jones co-founded Warren James with her brother John Coulter in 1979. She owns 50% of the Stockport-based jewellery retailer. She also did well from investing in Pinewood Film Studios and was part of group of investors who bought the UK arm of Bank of Cyprus. She owns 20% of the Mayfair-based business. | Warren James
3. Amanda Dwan, 55 - 2024: £200m
An economist and investment analyst who once held senior roles at several global accountancy firms, Dwan is a director of Equity Solutions. She co-founded the finance specialist with her husband Michael in 2002 and still serves as a director. The £400m Stockport-based operation designs, builds, finances and operates schools and other public sector buildings. | Google Maps
4. Betty Cormack, 93 - 2024: £104m
Cormack and her family own all of Bury-based Cormar Carpets. Her late husband Neville steered the company away from footwear into flooring products. More than 3,000 retailers across the UK and Ireland now sell their carpets. There were profits of nearly £6m on sales of £147.7m in 2023. After a couple of leaner years, Cormar Carpets should now be worth £80m. Dividends and other family wealthy add £24m. | Google
5. Diane Bovingdon, 69 - 2024: £86m
Bovingdon was 22 when she and her father started Coach House. Their Altham-based furniture and homeware retailer took its name from an old barn next to a pub that served as their first premises. There are now more than 10,000 product lines with items imported from 10 European and Asian countries. Coach House should now be worth at least £70m and a run of dividends adds at least £16m. | Coach House
6. Carol Kane, 57 - 2024: £65m
Kane founded Boohoo with Mahmud Kamani in 2006. Their fast fashion empire has struggled after bumper trading during the pandemic and the shares have lost 90% of their value since their peak four years ago. Newcastle-born cut her teeth in the Hong Kong fashion world. Her annual salary from Boohoo was £523,904. This was £21,000 more than Kamani. She recently transferred part of her stake in the Manchester-based fashion platform to her ex-husband as part of a divorce settlement. She now owns 1.58% of the Manchester-based fashion group – a holding worth £6.7m. | Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Paul Wilmot
