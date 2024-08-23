6 . Carol Kane, 57 - 2024: £65m

Kane founded Boohoo with Mahmud Kamani in 2006. Their fast fashion empire has struggled after bumper trading during the pandemic and the shares have lost 90% of their value since their peak four years ago. Newcastle-born cut her teeth in the Hong Kong fashion world. Her annual salary from Boohoo was £523,904. This was £21,000 more than Kamani. She recently transferred part of her stake in the Manchester-based fashion platform to her ex-husband as part of a divorce settlement. She now owns 1.58% of the Manchester-based fashion group – a holding worth £6.7m. | Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Paul Wilmot