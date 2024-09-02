In the September issue of North West Business Insider, the compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, Robert Watts has once again compiled Insider’s own business Rich List.

He also compiled a special ranking of the ten richest self-made entrepreneurs who rank the highest in the list.

All stakes in quoted companies were valued by taking the share price in the Financial Times in early July 2024.

Private company stakes were valued on a par with the nearest equivalent quoted company or failing that by the prevailing prices in the sector.

If that was not appropriate, then Insider simply used a multiple of 10 times the profit figure to value a business, reflecting the stock market average.

Where it was appropriate, companies and therefore family stakes are valued on the net assets of the business.