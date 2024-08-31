6 . Colin Mustoe

Mustoe began his working life in the insurance world but quit to become an assistant in an office furniture maker. Soon after his 30th birthday he quit. “I wanted to have my own business,” he said. “I did not want to be asking myself ‘what if’ later in life.” Deciding to stick to furniture because that was what he knew, he started what would become Senator Group from his bedroom. Accrington-based Senator should now be worth at least £170m. Past salaries, dividends and property add another £10m. | Senator Group