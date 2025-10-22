Founder of Preston's stylish NIKO bar sets date for Lytham opening

The boss of a popular Preston wine bar says he can’t wait to officially open a second branch in Lytham.

Last month Fylde Council granted full planning permission for proposals to open a branch of NIKO bar -already established in Preston – in Lytham.

The application was for a change of use of the ground floor of an existing commercial premises at 12 Park Street, to a wine bar/wine merchants. The premises were previously occupied by Heir Salon, an award-winning hair salon which has now relocated to Wrea Green.

Nikola Salipur (right) is opening a branch of NIKO bar in Lytham

Nikola Salipur established NIKO, on Guildhall Street, Preston, as a bar that offers both exotic wines and craft beers, after coming to live in the city from Serbian capital Belgrade in 2019.

Apart from setting up the bar, which is aimed at trying to change the way people approach wine, Nikola is also the biggest importer of Serbian wine in the UK.

He said this week: “I can’t wait to open in Lytham, our bar will fit in well there.

“We will be introducing people to Serbian wine and I think they will be pleasantly impressed.

“Our plan is to open in the middle of November, around the 14th or 15th if we can.”

Nikola has become something of a star of the small screen.

His TikTok series, called ‘Fine dining for f*** all’ , offers tips on enjoying good food and wine on a budget.

Nikola previously said about the NIKO operation: “Right now we work with 11 wineries and we are the biggest importer of Serbian wine in the UK.

“It’s definitely our unique selling point as you get people coming in wanting to taste something they have never tried before or people who didn’t even know that Serbia produced wine.”

The Tik Tok series sets NIKO apart from other wine bars as not only is it trying to establish a social media presence, yet it is trying to make wine more accessible to those who may not be knowledgeable when it comes to the drink.

Nikola, who says Serbia had a long history of wine making, said: “One day we were thinking of creative ways to promote Serbian wines and we just decided to spend a fiver on some tinned fish and bread and stick it on TikTok.”