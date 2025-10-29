Foster carers honoured for transforming young lives at Blackpool celebration event

Foster carers who have transformed young lives across the resort have been honoured at a special celebration event hosted by Blackpool Council.

From those taking their first steps into fostering to others who have opened their homes for more than 30 years, the event at the Winter Gardens paid tribute to the dedication and compassion of the town’s foster carers.

Guests enjoyed live music from local singer Ellie Tomlinson and an awards ceremony recognising individuals for their commitment to supporting children and young people.

Foster carers who have transformed young lives across Blackpool have been honoured at a special celebration evenplaceholder image
Foster carers who have transformed young lives across Blackpool have been honoured at a special celebration even | Blackpool Council

“Our foster carers go above and beyond for children and young people in Blackpool,” said Cllr Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services.

“The celebration event was a wonderful way to show our appreciation for their invaluable contribution to our community.”

Among those honoured were Angela and Dave Kirkham, who received the Long Service Award for 25 years of fostering.

Dawn and Peter Jones were named Top Trainers for their commitment to promoting fostering, while Katy and John Booth-Young received the Anchor Award for their resilience during a challenging year.

Other winners included:

  • Charlotte Steadman – Community Mentor Award for her warmth, wisdom and generosity
  • Shelley Smith – Life Story Champion for helping children preserve their memories
  • Yvette Rowe – Supporter of Our Children for her tireless advocacy
  • Steven Blake – Dave Parr Award for his compassion and dedication to the young people he cares for

Cllr Hobson added: “It was an honour to be part of the evening and to spend time with our dedicated foster carers.

“If you would like to find out more about fostering, please get in touch with our friendly team.”

Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more at www.blackpool.gov.uk/fostering or by calling 01253 420222.

