Former Yates bar in Blackpool: decision made on proposed multi-million pound revamp

Work is finally able to press ahead on multi-mliion pound regeneration plans at one of Blackpool’s most iconic pubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious project for the former Yates Wine Lodge, at 407-411 Promenade in South Shore, includes the creation of an 18 bedroom hotel and an extension of the property.

The Art Deco building, which is a locally listed, has previously been one of the resort’s most popular bars for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of how the revamoed building will look| Abott Hull Associates | Abott Hull Associates

But Yates closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and since then the building has fallen into disrepair and become something of an eyesore.

Owner Raghbir Singh Basrai could not start work on his plans to restore the building back to its former glory until the planning application had been approved by Blackpool Council.

However, the revised proposals were given the green light today (Thursday, August 7), meaning work can finally get under way.

The full planning application lodged with Blackpool Council was for permission to change the use of the building from a drinking establishment with food provision to a drinking establishment with expanded food provision and hotel, with ancillary restaurant and event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Yates bar as it looks now | Third party

An architectural statement by Abott Hull Ltd said of the plans: “The redevelopment of the former Yates Wine Lodge presents a unique opportunity to bring a prominent and locally listed Art Deco building back into active use.

“The building has stood vacant since 2022 and is currently at risk of long-term deterioration. The proposed development seeks to restore its architectural character while introducing a vibrant mix of complementary uses that will secure its sustainable future.

“The scheme comprises a ground-floor restaurant, family bar, a sports bar, an upper-floor restaurant, and an 18-bedroom hotel—designed to operate as a cohesive, high-quality hospitality destination.

“The proposed works are extensive and include the erection of an additional floor to the existing building, a front canopy with a first-floor roof terrace, a second-floor front-facing roof terrace, a three-storey rear extension and a single-storey rear glazed covered seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each use supports and enhances the others: the hotel benefits from on-site dining and leisure facilities, while the restaurant and bars attract both local patrons and visitors, helping to drive year-round footfall.”

A statement from the planning officer said: “The scheme would bring a landmark locally listed building that has stood empty for some time back into use having a positive impact on the streetscene.”

Plans show that the property will include a white external surface, replacing the current battleship grey, thus enhancing its Art Deco appearance.

A spokesma fo Abbott Hull said: “t’s taken 18 months to get through the planning process but it’s been worth it.

“Our clinet is looking to push ahead with the work as soon as possible.”