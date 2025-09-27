Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima hosts dance workshop at Fleetwood's Crown ballroom
Fleetwood dancers got a unique chance to learn from a former Strictly Come Dancing pro as he dropped in for a one-off dance class.
Dancers young and old took part in a double-workshop, hosted by Graziano Di Prima, where they learnt two Latin-style routines - a cha-cha and salsa, at The Crown Ballroom, in Fleetwood.
In the video above, Graziano explains that the session is for all abilities. He says: “This is what I love the most, to share my love for dancing. You don’t know the level of everyone in a group class but my job is to make people feel so blessed that they want to learn new stuff. don’t get bored, but mostly have fun.”
Fans had travelled from across the country, some having taken part in his online Dance With Graz sessions.
Watch what the participants had to say in the clip above.