Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima hosts dance workshop at Fleetwood's Crown ballroom

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST
We went to meet former Strictly-pro, Graziano Di Prima, as he held a special workshop at a ballroom in Fleetwood.

Fleetwood dancers got a unique chance to learn from a former Strictly Come Dancing pro as he dropped in for a one-off dance class.

Graziano workshop at Crown Ballroom. Credit: Lucinda Herbertplaceholder image
Graziano workshop at Crown Ballroom. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert/National World

Dancers young and old took part in a double-workshop, hosted by Graziano Di Prima, where they learnt two Latin-style routines - a cha-cha and salsa, at The Crown Ballroom, in Fleetwood.

Graziano Di Prima dance workshop in Fleetwood. Credit: Lucinda Herbertplaceholder image
Graziano Di Prima dance workshop in Fleetwood. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert/National World

In the video above, Graziano explains that the session is for all abilities. He says: “This is what I love the most, to share my love for dancing. You don’t know the level of everyone in a group class but my job is to make people feel so blessed that they want to learn new stuff. don’t get bored, but mostly have fun.”

Fans had travelled from across the country, some having taken part in his online Dance With Graz sessions.

Watch what the participants had to say in the clip above.

