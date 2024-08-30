Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt says it is an 'honour' to perform at Blackpool Illuminations switch-on
The pop icon and Grammy-nominated artist brought her high energy, fun DJ set to the Tower Festival Headland on Friday.
Her set featured some of the biggest tracks of the Noughties, dance hits and other pop classics as part of the outdoor celebration.
Speaking to the Gazette ahead of her performance, the American-born DJ said it was “legendary” to perform at the Illuminations switch-on.
“It feels like a real honour. It’s something I’ve never experienced before,” she added.
“I’ve had to learn a lot about it, like the fact it’s been around for over 140 years.
“I jumped straight away. I couldn’t wait to bring my whole family and come and DJ and bring good vibes.”
When asked what she thought of Blackpool, the 42-year-old also said she thought the resort was “phenomenal”.
She said: “The beaches are beautiful, the piers are amazing.
“We’ve had so much riding all of the rides and eating hot dogs and having ice cream.
“It’s like the ultimate place for family.”
