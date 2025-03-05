A former church is set for a new lease of life after plans have been revealed for it to be used by Blackpool's Muslim community.

The former Independent Methodist Church on the corner of Central Drive and Palmer Avenue is set to be used for religious tuition in conjunction with the existing Blackpool Central Mosque and Islamic Centre on nearby Revoe Street.

Blackpool Council planners have given permission for the use by issuing a Certificate of Lawfulness which confirms the use of the building for the purpose proposed is legal.

The church was built in 1925 but has been empty in recent years and was put up for sale due to a combination of falling congregations and the need for continued maintenance work and repairs. It was bought by the Blackpool Central Mosque in order to use the space, which also includes a community hall accessed from Palmer Avenue, for education.

Planning documents submitted to the council in support of the application say: "The church and community hall have been in continuous use as a place of worship since its construction in 1925 with the school section subsequently added in 1959.

"It has served the local community for prayer and community uses up until its sale in January 2024. The applicants wish to maintain its use for religious tuition and as a community room to serve their local community."

Town hall planners, who made their decision using delegated powers, ruled the proposals did not constitute a change of use from the overall way the site had previously been used in planning terms.

This meant a Certificate of Lawfulness could be issued and there was no requirement for a planning application.

A council report setting out the decision says the site "has been purchased by the Blackpool Central Mosque, who intend to utilise the church space to supplement the need for religious tuition classes."

It adds: "The present owners, Blackpool Central Mosque, wish to utilise the premises to supplement the need for tuition classes which presently operate at their Masjid on Revoe Street."

The hall at the rear has previously been used as a dance school and is expected to remain available for community use.