Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former couple from Blackpool have been jailed for defrauding a children’s charity out of more than £50,000.

After a lengthy legal delay, last week Ruksana Khan, 68, was jailed for a total of five years and 11 months, and James Donovan for three years.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court in 2021, Khan admitted three counts of fraud between 2011 and 2016, where she siphoned off more than £50,000 from former Clacton-based charity Kidz Come First. In total there were 378 payments into her personal bank account and the court heard she spent the cash on online gambling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At that time, Magistrates were told there were cash withdrawals of more than £15,000, with the prosecution alleging charity trustee - and Khan’s former partner - James Donovan, now 58, acted as the sole signatory to the transactions.

Chelmsford Crown Court | google

In a separate prosection held in February this year, Donovan, of Westfield Road, Blackpool, was month found guilty of three counts of fraud.

He had denied any form of involvement with the charity and told Chlemsford Crown Court he didn’t attend meetings or collect donations, but the prosecution told the court how statements showed thousands of pounds were still being exchanged between Donovan and Khan’s account in the weeks following the meeting with the Charities’ Commission in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing On June 13 at Chelmsford Crown Court, both Khan and Donovan were sentenced.

Khan was sentenced to one year for count one of the charges admitted, four years for count two, and 71 months for count three. All jail terms will run concurrently, so she will serve a total of 71 months behind bars.