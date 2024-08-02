Hopes of a former convenience store in Fleetwood being allowed to serve alcoholic drinks both in and outside the building have been dashed.

The owners of the former Broadway Stores in Fleetwood applied to Wyre’s licensing committee to serve drinks under the new name of The Tipsy Frog.

If successful in the application for a premises licence, the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, and the provision of recorded music to be played inside the premises, would take place seven days a week.

There would have been been seating outside and it was proposed to open from Sunday to Thursday at noon to 11pm, while on Friday and Saturday the times would be from noon to midnight.

An application for a premises licence - to enable alcoholic drinks to be served at at this former convenience store - has been refused. Photo; Google | Google

However, the close proximity of the site to people's houses counted against the proposals.

At an extraordinary meeting of Wyre’s Licensing Committee on Thursday (August 1), councillors ruled by majority that the sale of alcohol, the gathering of customers outside and playing of recorded music inside would constitute a public nuisance.

Councillors agreed that the amenity would be too close to resident’s houses.

Coun Christine Smith, a member of the licensing committee and a councillor for Park ward, which covers Broadwater, said: “Unfortunatly it is just in the wrong place.

“I am not against anyone trying to make a go of a new business, but this place would have been too close to neighbours and it would not have been fair to them to allow this.”

Unusually, no valid planning application had been received for a change of use from a retail shop to licenced premises.

The applicants have the right to appeal.