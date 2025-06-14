Former Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has spoken of his pride at being awarded the MBE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Marsden, who held the seat for Labour for 22 years from 1997 to 2019, was recognised for his service to politics in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

During his time in Parliament, he held a number of posts, latterly as Shadow Minister for Higher Education, Further Education and Skills, a role that was close to is heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has been awarded the MBE | National World

Earlier posts included a similar remit as Shadow Minister for Further Education, Skills and Regional Growth, followed by a tenure as Shadow Minister for Transport.

During his time as MP, his career was also noteworthy for the low levels of his expenses claims.

He was extensively involved in local projects and campaigns during his time in office.

After more than two decades as MP for the resort's constituency, he lost his seat in 2019 to Conservative politician Scott Benton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Marsden, who was visiting the resort yesterday from his home in Brighton, said: “I feel incredibly proud to have been given this recognition.

“It was a great privilege to represent a town like Blackpool, a community close to my heart after so many years here.

“I still follow developments in the town closely and remain friends with the people I worked with for so many years.”

Mr Marsden continues with endeavours in academic and charity projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a co- founder of the Right to Learn campaign , which was launched in December 2020 to take forward ideas to address both the impact of the pandemic in education and lifelong learning and setting out plans for the 2020s.

Mr Marsden’ successor, Mr Benton, later resigned in March 2024, at a time when he was facing a local vote on whether to remove him, following the imposition of a Commons ban in the wake of a lobbying scandal.

The post is currently held by Labour’s Chris Webb, who paid a warm tribute to Mr Marsden.

He said: “ I extend my warmest congratulations to Gordon Marsden on receiving an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and decades of outstanding contributions to political and public life as our former member of parliament.

“Gordon has continued to be a steadfast advocate for our town, and this honour is not just a reflection of his many achievements, but also of the deep respect and gratitude we all hold for him in Blackpool.”