Former Blackpool HSBC bank set to become restaurant and takeaway

An old Blackpool bank will be transformed into a new restaurant and takeaway business

Plans submitted to change the former HSBC bank on Birley Street in Blackpool, which closed in 2017, have been passed by council planning officers.

The bank closed in 2017.

The ground floor of the bank will become a hot food takeaway and the restaurant will occupy the first floor with seating for more than 40 people.

The application also shows the business will employ ten staff altogether, five being full-time.

HSBC closed the branch in 2017 as part of a number of closures across the UK.