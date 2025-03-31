Former Blackpool doctor avoids being struck off by panel over 'one-off' rape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A doctor who formerly worked at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has avoided been struck off struck off, despite a tribunal panel finding that he had raped a young woman in his home.

Dr Aloaye Foy-Yamah, who was at that time a consultant at the hospital, had his medical licence suspended for 12 months for the attack on the woman, instead of being struck off.

Although Dr Foy-Yamah denies raping the woman, the Medical Tribunal Practitioners Service (MPTS) concluded on the balance of probabilities that the attack had taken place.

A consultant who was working at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has avoided being struck off. | National World

Although Police investigated the incident, they did not charge Dr Foy-Yamah.

The panel reasoned the incident had not taken place at work and that the young woman was not a patient of Dr Foy-Yamah.

The General Medical Council (GMC), which handles the register of doctors licensed to practice in the UK, had asked an independent panel run by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to permanently scrap Dr Foy-Yamah's licence.

But the panel did not take that action, noting that the consultant had not abused his trust as the woman was not his patient.

Dr Foy-Yamah was also highly thought of by colleagues.

The GMC has appealed the tribunal's decision to the High Court and said the tribunal had not taken on board the seriousness of the misconduct.

The panel heard that the woman and the consultant were friends but that Dr Foy-Yamah had made sexual advances against the woman’s wishes when they were on a sofa watching TV in December 2018 The panel found that the incident culminated in Dr Foy-Yamah raping the woman.

The decision not to strike the doctor off has been slammed by Campaign group Surviving in Scrubs, who said the conclusion belittled women who had been the victims of sexual assault.

Dr Foy-Yamah says he is innocent and has appealed the tribunal’s decision,