Former Blackpool beauty queen to join Love Island 2018 line-up

A former Blackpool beauty queen is hoping to make a splash in this year's Love Island.

Representatives for Kendall Rae Knight announced that she will be taking part in the ITV2 programme to her Twitter followers with a message which said: "Okay so the cats out of the bag.

Kendall Rae Knight announced that she will be taking part in the ITV2 programme

"Our Blackpool girl has only gone and done it. Let’s all get behind her."

The 26-year-old, who was dumped by her husband to be following a three month engagement, said that she was ready to get back into the dating game.

The dazzling brunette, who is from Newton, near Kirkham, was crowned Miss Blackpool in 2013 and currently works as a retail manager.

She will be joined in the famous villa by 11 others who will battle it out to become the winning couple in the competition.

Kendall Rae Knight announced that she will be taking part in the ITV2 programme

The show will air on 4 June on ITV2.