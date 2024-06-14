Former BBC North West presenter Beccy Barr pays tribute to teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer
Beccy Barr from Lancaster said she had reconnected with teacher Kate Rackham, 39, who was diagnosed with oestrogen-receptive breast cancer.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. The Manchester-based teacher, who shared updates on her life with her 17,000 followers on the X platform, helped set up the Fighting to be Heard charity to raise awareness of the condition and provide support for those with the condition.
A post on her account on Thursday read: “If you’re reading this, it means I have died. But do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.”
Beccy, who is in her forties, attended the same school and has been diagnosed with abdominal cancer, posted a tribute, saying: “In recent months we reconnected and she was incredibly empathic and supportive of my terminal diagnosis as she handled her own.
“What a wonderful woman.”
Nicola Nuttall, whose daughter Laura, 23, died of brain cancer while achieving a bucket list of ambitions, posted that she was "heartbroken that we’ve lost this truly incredible woman".
