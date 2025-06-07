Another new bar could be opening in Cleveleys if proposals lodged with Wyre planners are given the go ahead.

The town has seen a string of new licensed premises in recent years, with various empty retail units being transformed into wine bars, micropubs and other venues, creating a new night-time scene,

Now another establishment could be added to the picture, with a new scheme proposed for the former HSBC Bank in Victoria Square.

The former HSBC Bank building, in Victoria Square, Cleveleys, was more recently a discount store. Now plans have been submitted for a new bar | National World

The premises, located in a prominent position in the town, on the corner of Victoria Road West and Rossall Road, have more recently been operating as Ex-Catalogue Discount Stores, which relocated from shop premises on the other side of the square, on The Crescent. in 2024.

However, it was announced earlier this year that the store operators had make the difficult decision to close the doors us doors for good on Tuesday April 29 this year,

Prior to that, in August 2021 the HSBC branch closed, like many banks across the country, with the builing laying empty for three years and eventually becoming an eyesore after vandals smashed some of the windows.

Now the building is empty once again, allowing an opportunity for the latest proposals.

Latest application

The new application submitted to Wyre is for a change of use of ground-floor retail sale of goods premises to a drinking establishment, with associated ancillary storage above and formation of external rear first-floor seating area to the rear with access stairs.

Back when the building housed the HSBC Bank in Cleveleys | National World

Documents in support of the application were submitted on Wednesday (June 4) by a applicant listed as Mr W Leek.

Plans show that, aside from the ground floor use of the building, there will be a small external terrace to the rear of the site, at a first-floor level, above the old vault extension. This area would accommodate a maximum of 20 people

A planning statement by Abbott-Hull Associates, in support of the application, says the re-use of the existing building can be carried out without undue alterations or extensions .

It states: “The property is within a defined Town Centre and a very accessible location close to other public amenities.

“It is expected that the premises would encourage and promote the use of other local businesses within the area and improve the vitality of the area by bringing a vacant building back into use.

The former bank building lay empty fo three years and became a vandal-hit eyesore | Natinal World

“The submitted plans are respectful and sympathetic to the character of the local area and provides adequate facilities to mitigate any potential impact, therefore, we consider our proposal should be considered favourably. “

A noise assessment stated: “The resulting sound levels are significantly below those identified within guidance documents detailed above and typically used by Wyre Council.

“In addition, the impact from the proposed terrace to the rear of the site has been considered and again resulting sound levels at nearby properties will not result in any adverse impact. “

Recent new bars

In recent years, Cleveleys has seen a variety of new bars add colour to the local scene after successful planning applications. The Vaults Bar and Lounge opened at the former Barclays Bank on Crescent East in April 2022; The Corkscrew cheese and wine bar launched in May 2024, replacing Muriel and May soft furnishing shop at 57 Victoria Road West; Backstage Cleveleys, a craft ale bar with live music, opened its doors at the former CJ's Cycles shop at 107-109 Victoria Road West in November 2023.; Wobblinn, a cosy micropub, opened in May 2024 at the former Hunter Lawyers premises at 131 Victoria Road West.