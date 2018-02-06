Former Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton to appear in Blackpool musical

Former Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton will star in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends the Musical when it comes to Blackpool after extending her run in the show.

The ‘phenomenal critical and public reaction’ during the opening weeks of the show’s UK tour, mean Natasha will continue in the role of Julia Fleshman when the production comes to the Opera House in May.

The former member of Atomic Kitten has previously appeared on stage as Mrs Johnston in Blood Brothers (Phoenix Theatre) and Rent (Touring).

She said: “I am thrilled to be able to extend my run with Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends the Musical. The show has had the most amazing response from audiences who are on their feet every night.”

She will be joined by the previously announced cast including Blackpool’s Jodie Prenger, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Natalie Anderson and Sam Bailey.

n Fat Friends the Musical is at the Opera House from May 29 to June 2. For tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.