Food venues across Blackpool invited to apply for new healthier choices accreditation

Food businesses across Blackpool are invited to join nearly 200 venues already participating in the Healthier Choices Award scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, created by Blackpool Council’s Public Health team, recognises local food outlets offering healthier menu options and food preparation methods.

It’s open to cafés, takeaways, and other venues with a food hygiene rating of three or above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food businesses across Blackpool are invited to join nearly 200 venues already participating in the Healthier Choices Award scheme | Blackpool Council

The scheme celebrates simple but meaningful changes, like using less salt and oil or increasing the amount of vegetables in meals.

The Healthier Choices Award supports Blackpool’s wider public health goals by helping residents make more informed and nutritious choices when dining out.

Businesses begin by completing a self-assessment checklist, followed by a visit to confirm all award criteria have been met.

Successful venues receive a free certificate and window sticker to display, along with access to one-to-one support from a dedicated nutritionist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award lasts for two years and businesses receive a reminder when it’s time to renew.

A Junior Healthier Choices Award is also available for venues that support families with young children.

These venues must be breastfeeding and bottle-feeding friendly, and provide smaller portions and healthier options suitable for young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council said: “We are thrilled to see the continued success of the Healthier Choices Awards in Blackpool.

“This initiative not only supports our local food businesses in offering healthier options but also helps our residents make more nutritious food choices.

“By making simple changes in food preparation and cooking, we can make a big impact on the health and wellbeing of our community.

“We encourage all eligible food venues to join us in making Blackpool a healthier place to live and dine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since January, 28 venues have received the Healthier Choices Award — 14 are brand new and 14 have renewed their commitment.

One of the newest recipients is Efe’s Turkish Restaurant on Foxhall Road.

Huso Kaplan, owner of Efe’s, said the awards reflect the restaurant’s commitment to fresh, nutritious meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are honoured to have received the Healthier Choice and Junior Healthier Choices awards, recognising our commitment to serving nutritious, freshly prepared meals to both residents and visitors,” he said.

“Promoting healthy living is at the heart of what we do, and it brings us immense pride to see the positive impact our efforts have on our community and our own team."

Long-standing participants include Nibbles Cafés at the Blackpool Centre for Independent Living, Anchorsholme Library and Carleton Crematorium.

Julie Tierney, New Langdale Coordinator at Nibbles Café (BCIL) said: “Offering healthier food choices is especially important to Nibbles Training Café because it reflects our mission to promote learning, personal growth, and community well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not just serving meals - we’re helping our trainees build lifelong skills and habits that support positive, healthy lifestyles, both in and out of the kitchen.

“Nutritious menu options help trainees build essential food skills while offering customers healthier meals they can trust, making it a place where good food and good learning go hand in hand.”

If you’re a local food venue and would like to take part in the Healthier Choices Award, visit: www.blackpool.gov.uk/HealthierChoices