When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Pandoro Pizzeria, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AF Rated 5 on September 17.

Taco Bell Rated 5 on September 15.

Cookies, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EW Rated 5 on September 12.

Fleetwood Garden World, Affinity Lancashire, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6AE Rated 4 on August 15.

Decade's, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AJ Rated 3 on August 15.