Food hygiene ratings revealed for 19 Lancashire businesses – from zero to top five-star scores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agenc

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on September 5.

1. Park's Art Deco Café, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9EQ

Rated 5 on September 5. | Terry Robinson

Rated 5 on September 3.

2. Palma Café, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PY

Rated 5 on September 3. | Google

Rated 4 on August 26.

3. Webster's Bar & Grill, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BD

Rated 4 on August 26. | Google

Rated 5 on September 3.

4. Cake Box, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LF

Rated 5 on September 3. | Facebook

Rated 2 on August 15.

5. Italian Pizza Hot, Crescent East, Cleveleys, FY5 3LJ

Rated 2 on August 15. | Google

Rated 3 on August 15.

6. The Kebab House, Poulton Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LP

Rated 3 on August 15. | Google

