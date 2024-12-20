When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

40 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Stefani's Pizzeria, Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP Rated 5 on November 26. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Costa, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP Rated 5 on November 25. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Starbucks, Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4HU Rated 5 on November 25. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Dunes, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA Rated 5 on November 22. | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Corner Flag, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JJ Rated 5 on November 22. | The Corner Flag Photo Sales