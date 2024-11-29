When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

40 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Boars Head, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9PL Rated 1 on October 25. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Café @ 264, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS Rated 4 on October 29. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Jade Delight, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1BW Rated 3 on October 31. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lai Sing Delicious Food Centre, Marton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 3DP Rated 3 on October 31. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Leo's Pizza and Grill, Crescent West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AD Rated 1 on October 22. | Google Photo Sales