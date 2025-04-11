Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 establishments in Lancashire - six businesses receive one star

22 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

22 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on March 21.

1. Tangerine Sarny, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AP

Rated 5 on March 21. | Google

Rated 5 on March 20.

2. Red Kiosk/ Natalie's Dessert Bar, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR

Rated 5 on March 20. | Google

Rated 1 on March 10.

3. Pearl City Chinese Takeaway, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL

Rated 1 on March 10. | Google

Rated 5 on March 20.

4. Yorkshire Fisheries, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ

Rated 5 on March 20. | Google

Rated 5 on March 19.

5. Layton Pizza, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7HG

Rated 5 on March 19. | Google

Rated 5 on March 25.

6. Broski, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2ET

Rated 5 on March 25. | Broski

