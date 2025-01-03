When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Subway, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU Rated 4 on December 3.

Tai Pan, Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1BN Rated 3 on December 3.

Seaside Fish & Chips, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AB Rated 3 on December 3.

Wok Wow, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ Rated 1 on December 3.

Hugo's Bistro, Bridge Street, Garstang, PR3 1YB Rated 4 on November 28.