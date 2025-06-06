Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 businesses in Lancashire - three establishments fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:04 BST

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on May 8.

1. Chit Chat Cafe, Tulloch Court, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QL

Rated 4 on May 8. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 2.

2. The Kebab Lab, Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LN

Rated 5 on June 2. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 2 on February 21.

3. Central Kitchen, St James's Street, Burnley, BB11 1NH

Rated 2 on February 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on April 30.

4. Pizza Time, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, BB5 5QU

Rated 4 on April 30. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on April 29.

5. Lewis's Ice Cream & Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe, LA4 4BJ

Rated 4 on April 29. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on April 29.

6. Brief Encounter Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road, Carnforth, LA5 9TR

Rated 3 on April 29. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantCafeFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice