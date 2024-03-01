News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings Blackpool: The zero and one star restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops

These are the Blackpool businesses that have been giving a rating of one out of five on their last inspection.

By Lucinda Herbert, Colin Ainscough
Published 6th Dec 2022, 11:39 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT

16 food and drink venues across Blackpool failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one or zero.

These restaurants and takeaways received the lowest gradings in the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme after inspectors paid unannounced visits.

A score of one star out of a possible five means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.

If a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

These gradings are essential so customers can have peace of mind that they are eating in an establishment that maintains a high standard of food safety when it comes to preparing, storing and serving meals.

Here are the 16 Blackpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways with a score of one or zero in their latest inspection.

Seasliders

1. The takeaway at 399 Central Drive was handed a one star rating on 15 May 2023

Seasliders Photo: ugc

Tony's Grill

2. The grill at 96A Central Drive was handed a one star rating on 7 September 2023

Tony's Grill Photo: ugc

Andy's Corner Cafe

3. The cafe at 56B Albert Road was handed a one star rating on 20 Sept 2021

Andy's Corner Cafe Photo: ugc

Akash

4. The restaurant at 76 Topping Street was handed a one star rating on 7 August 2023

Akash Photo: ugc

Bootleg Social

5. The bar at 30-36 Topping Street was handed a one star rating on 9 Sept 2019

Bootleg Social Photo: ugc

Colwyn Hotel

6. The hotel at 569 New South Promenade was handed a one star rating on 8 June 2023

Colwyn Hotel Photo: ugc

