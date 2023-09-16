After visiting Mill Farm T/A Churchills Conference and Function Suites & Millano's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mill Farm Sports Stadium, Coronation Way, Mill Farm Sports Village, inspectors rated the venue three out of five stars.

The multi-million-pound sports village and the new home to the rising football team AFC Fylde has been visited by food hygiene inspectors.

Located a stone’s throw from Junction 3 of the M55, Mill Farm is a state of the art 6,000-seater stadium and home to; The Hotel Mill Farm, Bradleys Sports Bar, Milano’s Mediterranean Restaurant, Churchill’s Events, Aroma Cafe and several 3G football and hockey pitches at the Fylde Sports and Education Centre.

