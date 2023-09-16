News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene inspectors rate the home of AFC Fylde, Mill Farm Sports Village three out of five stars

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 16th Sep 2023, 21:33 BST
The multi-million-pound sports village and the new home to the rising football team AFC Fylde has been visited by food hygiene inspectors.

Located a stone’s throw from Junction 3 of the M55, Mill Farm is a state of the art 6,000-seater stadium and home to; The Hotel Mill Farm, Bradleys Sports Bar, Milano’s Mediterranean Restaurant, Churchill’s Events, Aroma Cafe and several 3G football and hockey pitches at the Fylde Sports and Education Centre.

After visiting Mill Farm T/A Churchills Conference and Function Suites & Millano's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mill Farm Sports Stadium, Coronation Way, Mill Farm Sports Village, inspectors from Fylde Borough Council rated the venue three out of five stars.

It means that of Fylde's 167 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 149 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

