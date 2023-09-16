Wyre Borough Council food hygiene inspectors give one star rating to Furamar Chinese Takeaway in Normoss
Furamar Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 116 Normoss Road, Normoss, was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It was visited by food hygiene inspectors from Wyre Borough Council.
It means that of Wyre's 126 takeaways with ratings, 80 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.