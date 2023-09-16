News you can trust since 1873
Wyre Borough Council food hygiene inspectors give one star rating to Furamar Chinese Takeaway in Normoss

Furamar Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 116 Normoss Road, Normoss, was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 16th Sep 2023, 19:56 BST
A takeaway on the border of Blackpool and Poulton has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was visited by food hygiene inspectors from Wyre Borough Council.

It means that of Wyre's 126 takeaways with ratings, 80 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

