When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

37 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Cross Keys Inn, Church Lane, Whitechapel, Preston, PR3 2EP Rated 5 on January 22. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Gaia Coffee Bar, Preston Road, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 5JQ Rated 5 on January 20. | Gaia Coffee Bar Photo Sales

3 . Brown Sugar, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU Rated 5 on January 15. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Tea House, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NR Rated 5 on January 14. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Pizza Hut, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6QY Rated 5 on January 13. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Sai Surbhi, Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UP Rated 2 on January 23. | Google Photo Sales