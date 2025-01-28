Food hygiene fails and passes as 37 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new ratings

37 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

37 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on January 22.

1. Cross Keys Inn, Church Lane, Whitechapel, Preston, PR3 2EP

Rated 5 on January 22. | Google

Rated 5 on January 20.

2. Gaia Coffee Bar, Preston Road, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 5JQ

Rated 5 on January 20. | Gaia Coffee Bar

Rated 5 on January 15.

3. Brown Sugar, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU

Rated 5 on January 15. | Google

Rated 5 on January 14.

4. The Tea House, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NR

Rated 5 on January 14. | Google

Rated 5 on January 13.

5. Pizza Hut, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6QY

Rated 5 on January 13. | Google

Rated 2 on January 23.

6. Sai Surbhi, Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UP

Rated 2 on January 23. | Google

