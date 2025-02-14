When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Costa, Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, FY1 4HU Rated 5 on February 3.

2 . Genting Casino, Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9QG Rated 5 on February 3.

3 . Picnic Box, Norbreck Road, Norbreck, FY5 1RP Rated 5 January 28.

4 . Quilligan's Café Bar, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU Rated 5 on January 24.

5 . Toby Carvery, Preston New Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UT Rated 5 on January 23.

6 . ASDA Café, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Rated 5 on January 20.