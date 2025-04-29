When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Hampton Road Social Club, Hampton Road, Blackpool, FY4 1JB Rated 3 on March 31.

2 . Stars Pizza Milano, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG Rated 3 on March 31.

3 . The Eastern Spice, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NR Rated 3 on March 31.

4 . The Links Snack Bar at Fleetwood Golf Club, Princes Way, Fleetwood, FY7 8AF Rated 3 on March 21.

5 . Jade Garden, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7DH Rated 1 on March 4.