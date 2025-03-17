Food hygiene fails and passes as 22 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 19:40 BST

22 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 22 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 1 on February 7.

1. FBKafé, North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1LW

Rated 1 on February 7. | Google

Rated 1 on February 7.

2. Kays Kitchen ATA Thai By Kay, Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1HG

Rated 1 on February 7. | Google

Rated 3 on February 7.

3. Le Feast, Poulton-le-Fylde railway station, FY6 7AA

Rated 3 on February 7. | Google

Rated 4 on February 14.

4. The White Bull Hotel, Church Street, Ribchester, Preston, PR3 3XP

Rated 4 on February 14. | Google

Rated 5 on February 25.

5. Bubble Waffles, Southway, Skelmersdale, WN8 6LN

Rated 5 on February 25. | Bubble Waffles

Rated 5 on February 25.

6. Newtown Sbarro, Newtown Service Station, Railway Road, Skelmersdale, WN8 8TL

Rated 5 on February 25. | Google

