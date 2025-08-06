Food hygiene fails and passes as 21 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

21 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 2 on July 4.

1. Happy Garden, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QL

Rated 2 on July 4. | Google

Rated 2 on July 7.

2. The Cuckoo's Nest, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2HF

Rated 2 on July 7. | Google

Rated 5 on May 30.

3. Reggies, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4EP

Rated 5 on May 30. | Google

Rated 5 on March 20.

4. MG Catering at Lytham Cricket Club, Church Road, Lytham, FY8 5QD

Rated 5 on March 20. | Google

Rated 5 on July 31.

5. The Pier Inn, St Anne's Road West, Lytham, FY8 1RF

Rated 5 on July 31. | Google

Rated 5 on July 29.

6. Stable Bar, Preston Street, Kirkham, PR4 2ZA

Rated 5 on July 29. | Contributed

