When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Kalo at Cedar Farm Barn, Back Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk, L40 3SY Rated 4 on June 11. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Golden Star, Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 2LE Rated 5 on June 24. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Board And Sword, Sun Street, Lancaster, LA1 1EW Rated 1 on June 4. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Bombay Balti, China Street, Lancaster, LA1 1EX Rated 5 on June 2. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Yang Sing, Clarendon Road East, Morecambe, LA4 4HT Rated 4 on June 5. | Google Photo Sales