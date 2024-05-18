The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

20 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

1 . Crust n Grill 182-184 Haywood Road, Accrington | Given 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 16 Photo Sales

2 . Dragon Palace 129 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes | Given 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 15 Photo Sales

3 . Eat Indian 40 Penny Street, Lancaster | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5 Photo Sales

4 . Evergreen 15 Lentworth House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5 Photo Sales

5 . Jack Parker Cycles 65a Liverpool Road North, Burscough | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 9 Photo Sales