The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
20 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:
1. Crust n Grill
182-184 Haywood Road, Accrington | Given 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 16
2. Dragon Palace
129 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes | Given 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 15
3. Eat Indian
40 Penny Street, Lancaster | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5
4. Evergreen
15 Lentworth House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5
5. Jack Parker Cycles
65a Liverpool Road North, Burscough | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 9
6. Ossy's Sandwich Shop
216b Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington | Given 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5
