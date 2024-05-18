Food hygiene fails and passes as 20 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

By Sam Quine
Published 18th May 2024, 13:17 BST

20 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

20 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

182-184 Haywood Road, Accrington | Given 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 16

1. Crust n Grill

129 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes | Given 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 15

2. Dragon Palace

40 Penny Street, Lancaster | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5

3. Eat Indian

15 Lentworth House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5

4. Evergreen

65a Liverpool Road North, Burscough | Given 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 9

5. Jack Parker Cycles

216b Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington | Given 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating | Assessed on April 5

6. Ossy's Sandwich Shop

