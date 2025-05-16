Food hygiene fails and passes as 19 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 18:46 BST

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

18 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on April 17.

1. Silverfish and Chips, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BQ

Rated 1 on April 17. | Contributed

Rated 5 on May 8.

2. Prestons, Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HT

Rated 5 on May 8. | Contributed

Rated 5 on May 7.

3. D J Holmes Catering Limited, Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Rated 5 on May 7. | Contributed

Rated 5 on May 6.

4. Pakiza Bite, Ribbleton Lane Trading Estate, Crook Street, Preston, PR1 5LS

Rated 5 on May 6. | Contributed

Rated 5 on February 24.

5. Terrace Cafe, Cardinal Newman College, Lark Hill Road, Preston, PR1 4HD

Rated 5 on February 24. | Google

Rated 4 on April 8.

6. Game Cock Inn, Whalley Road, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7UH

Rated 4 on April 8. | Google

