Food hygiene fails and passes as 12 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool and Wyre given new ratings

Published 1st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
21 businesses in Blackpool and Wyre have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

12 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on August 27.

1. Viva Blackpool, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Rated 3 on August 27. | Google

Rated 5 on September 24.

2. Slice Sandwich Box, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

Rated 5 on September 24. | Google

Rated 5 on September 24.

3. Sweet N Sour, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool, FY4 4NY

Rated 5 on September 24. | Google

Rated 5 on September 19.

4. Mereside Chippy, Langdale Place, Blackpool, FY4 4TR

Rated 5 on September 19. | Google

Rated 5 on September 18.

5. Elite Lounge & Restaurant, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA

Rated 5 on September 18. | Contributed

Rated 2 on August 15.

6. Maggies, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 4BW

Rated 2 on August 15. | Google

