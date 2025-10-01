When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

12 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Viva Blackpool, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ Rated 3 on August 27.

2 . Slice Sandwich Box, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ Rated 5 on September 24.

3 . Sweet N Sour, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool, FY4 4NY Rated 5 on September 24.

4 . Mereside Chippy, Langdale Place, Blackpool, FY4 4TR Rated 5 on September 19.

5 . Elite Lounge & Restaurant, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA Rated 5 on September 18.