Folk turn out to pay their respects to the fallen at Blackpool's Remembrance Service and Parade today

Blackpool joined the rest of the nation in paying its respects to the fallen at the town's annual Remembrance Service and Parade this morning.

Folk - young and old alike - turned out for the commemorations, falling silent as a two minutes silence was observed at the Cenotaph.

Blackpool's Remembrance Service and Parade

The parade gathered at around 10am.

A civic procession from the town hall to the war memorial was followed by the service and a two minutes silence.

There was then a wreath laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country by a civic party, dignitaries, and members of the parade.

At the end of the service the parade formed up and set off to the delight of the crowds who has gathered in numbers to watch the annual ceremony.

Blackpool's Remembrance Service and Parade