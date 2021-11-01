Flooding still affecting roads across Lancashire
At least three rods are still closed to traffic following flooding due to heavy rain in Lancashire earlier today.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:50 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:52 pm
Station Lane at Barton is closed both ways between the Barton turn-off and the Broughton turn-off near to the school.
Hoyles Lane in Cottam is also blocked by deep water between Sandy Lane and the B5411 Tabley Lane.
And Blackpool Lane in St Michael's on Wyte is also shut both ways between Hall Lane and Rawcliffe Road.
Further rain is expected tomorrow, but not has heavy as today.