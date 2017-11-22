Flooding causing chaos across county

Have your say

Flooding is causing chaos across the Fylde coast tonight, with roads blocked and motorists trapped

Roads have been closed in Morecambe, cars have been stranded in Lancaster and Wyre Council is handing out sandbags for those affected.

Lancashire fire and rescue services have been called out to rescue drivers on Hazelrigg Lane, Lancaster, and Lancaster Road, Morecambe has been closed.

In Anchorsholme, residents of Sevenoaks Drive say their road has been flooded and that United Utilities say part of Anchorsholme Pumping Station has stopped working

A flood risk warning is currently in place on the River Wyre, Brock.

Lancashire fire service said two fire engines from Lancaster and the boat from Penwortham were called to reports of a person trapped in their car in flood water on Hazelrigg Lane, Lancaster just before 3pm today. Firefighters managed to release the person from their car and they were handed over to paramedics.

Floods and standing water have also been reported on the M6 between junctions 32 and 34 and the M57 near Knowsley safari park.

Heavy rainfall has led to water levels rising through the Environment Agency's warning threshold.

Flood warnings are now in force for Burrow Beck at Lancaster, bordering the river from Canterbury Ave to Scotforth Rd.

Properties on Lentworth Drive, Whinfell Drive, Beechwood Gardens, off Cranwell Avenue, Hodder Place, Cork Road, Canterbury Avenue are likely to be affected and residents are advised to be prepared.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue through this evening and into Thursday morning.