Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flood warnings are in place with heavy rain set to lash the country during an anticipated soggy weekend.

In our areas

The rain is forecast to be heaviest in the Blackpool area today (Saturday February 17) between 4pm and 9pm today, when the chance of rain is said to be as high as 95 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a similar story in Preston, although the heaver rain is expected an hour or so earlier, at around 3pm.

Despite the alerts remaining in place across England and Wales for tomorrow (Sunday February 18), the Met Office predicts that the likelihood of rain will be much lower in both Blackpool and Preston, just 10 per cent for much of the day, although it is expected to remain overcast.

That national picture this weekend

A Yellow Warning for rain has been put in place by the Met office

All of England and Wales is covered by yellow Met Office rain alerts lasting from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, though Northern Ireland and Scotland will also be damp.

At their worst, they warn of possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts, with as much as 40mm of rain set to fall on already saturated ground after downpours earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad