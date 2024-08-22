Flood alert issued for Fylde coast as Storm Lilian set to bring 80mph winds and heavy rain
Storm Lilian has been named, with strong winds and heavy rain likely for many in the north on Friday morning.
Lilian will move northeast early on Friday morning, bringing strong winds for northern England and Wales, as well as parts of southern Scotland.
Warnings highlight potential travel disruption, the possibility of power cuts and dangerous conditions near coasts.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.
“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland.
“Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely. Much of this is falling on saturated ground so it increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”
Where is the flood alert in place?
High tides, strong winds and large waves may lead to the Wyre Estuary flooding overnight and into Saturday.
Areas most at risk include Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.
Residents were urged to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.
To find out more about the flood alert, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/012WATWE
When will the yellow weather warning be in place?
The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will be in place from 5am on Friday until 11am.
What should I expect?
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
