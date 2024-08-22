Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain are set to batter Lancashire as Storm Lilian sweeps across the UK, increasing the risk of flooding.

Storm Lilian has been named, with strong winds and heavy rain likely for many in the north on Friday morning.

Lilian will move northeast early on Friday morning, bringing strong winds for northern England and Wales, as well as parts of southern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds of up to 80mph are set to batter Lancashire as Storm Lilian sweeps across UK | Misael Silvera

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warnings highlight potential travel disruption, the possibility of power cuts and dangerous conditions near coasts.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.

“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely. Much of this is falling on saturated ground so it increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Where is the flood alert in place?

High tides, strong winds and large waves may lead to the Wyre Estuary flooding overnight and into Saturday.

Areas most at risk include Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.

Residents were urged to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the flood alert, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/012WATWE

When will the yellow weather warning be in place?

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will be in place from 5am on Friday until 11am.

What should I expect?

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible