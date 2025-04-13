Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve never taken up the offer of one of the Fylde coats’s most unusual days out, there’s still time.

Fleetwood RNLI’s annual Wreck Trek is a nationally known event which includes a ruined lighthouse and a path across the sands which people would normally be too treacherous to even consider attempting.

The lifeboat team has set the date for this year’s Wreck Trek for Saturday June 7, from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Fleetwood RNLI volunteers have set the date for this year's Wreck Trek | Third party

The event entails an expertly-guided walk across the Fleetwood sands, out to Morecambe Bay and the ghostly, ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

The structure, which burnt down in the 1940s and is gradually falling into the sea, has traditionally marked the entrance to the River Wyre channel.

Attempting to walk out to Wyre Light, which was first lit in 1840 but destroyed in 1948, would normally be a treacherous exercise, because of the unpredictable tides.

But under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the Wreck Trek is a safe and much loved event. It made its comeback two years ago after a break and last year was a sell-out, wth 1,600 participants taking part on what was the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The event is strictly ticketed to ensure a safe number of walkers. To

For full details visit https://www.facebook.com/fleetwood.lifeboat?locale=en_GB. or to directly book tickets click here