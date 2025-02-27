Fleetwood's new banking hub: drop-in info session being held next week

A new banking hub is coming to Fleetwood - and an informal drop-in session is being staged to explain all about it.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers.

When opened, the hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

A new Banking Hub is coming to Fleetood - and an info dtop-inn session is being held next week | Third party

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks work on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

When and where is the info drop-in session?

It lakes place on Friday March 7, from 10am to 1pm at the former Senior Citizens Hall, Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood - next to Fisherman's Walk tram stop.

It’s an informl sesson and people cam just drop by to find out more.

Who will oversee the hub?

Cash Access UK is a not-for-profit company funded by the major banks, providing cash and basic banking services in communities across the UK, such as banking hubs and deposit services ... and they are coming to Fleetwood. t.

Why is Fleetwood getting a banking hub?

Fleetwod’s final surviving bank branch, the Haifax on Poulton Street, will close on June 25, 2025.

Fleetwood’s recommendation follows a community request to LINK, who determined that the town requires additional cash services to support local businesses and banking customers.

When will Fleetwood’s hub open?

No date has been set but it is likely to open later thisi year.

What they say

Lorraine Beavers, MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood: “I am absolutely delighted that Fleetwood will now be served by a new shared banking hub, providing vital services where customers can meet face-to-face with community bankers from their bank. Fleetwood has been poorly served for many years and this will help to revitalise our once vibrant town centre and shopping areas.”

Dr Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer, LINK: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on cash and face-to-face banking. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend a new hub in Fleetwood. There are almost one hundred hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Fleetwood banking hub will be vital for the local community and high street.”

Attend the meeting next week.

And anyone can contact LINK at this website: https://www.link.co.uk/initiatives/bank-branch-closures/