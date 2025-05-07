Fleetwood's National Fishing Remembrance Day this Sunday wlll remember trawlermen lost at sea
The second National Fishing Remembrance Day will be held at Euston Gardens park, opposite the North Euston Hotel, on Sunday (May 11), gathering at 10.30am for a short service at 11am.
Similar services, coordinated across the UK by the Fishermen’s Mission, will be held for fishing communities across the country.
Rev George Ayoma, Mission Area Office for the Northwest of England said: “This national event brings many families together within our communities to remember the legacy of the lives lost during their fishing trips going back several decades.
“The events this year will speak to the loss that impacts on communities from the most dangerous occupation in peacetime.”
Men lost at sea
At the height of the once-thriving fishing industry, Fleetwood suffered a number of devastating tragedies at sea which stung the whole community.
in 1948, jut two weeks before Christmas, the trawler Goth was lost off Iceland with all 21 hands.
In January 1953, the vessel Michael Griffith was lost in heavy seas off Barra Head , in the Outer Hebrides, with a crew of 13.
In 1959, again just before Christmas, Red Falcon went down with all 19 hands during a perilous storm in the South Minch, off the West coast of Scotland.
Although these tragedies were many years ago, they have never been forgotten in the town.
Marc Evans, Chief Executive of the Fishermen’s Mission says, ‘There is a strong partnership between the charities and agencies that support fishing and, once again, we have all come together to conduct this important day of remembrance for the families and communities who have lost a loved one while working at sea.
‘We are pleased this year there will be an even greater spread of services around the UK coastline. By working closely together, we hope to reach out to those families to assure them that their loss has not been forgotten and to offer them an opportunity for reflection’.
‘For our fishing communities it is important that the dangers of fishing are recognised alongside the risks that are inherent in bringing in the catch. As an island nation,fishing is an important part of our history and culture, which we both celebrate and commemorate.’
About the Fishermen’s Mission
The Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents. Founded in 1881, as the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen the Fishermen’s Mission maintains a Christian presence around the coast of the UK. They provide vital services,supporting with financial issues, mental and physical wellbeing support, as well as bereavement and pastoral support.
