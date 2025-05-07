The National Fishing Remembrance Day service is being held in Fleetwood again, this Sunday|Ravenswood Photography | Ravenswood Photography

Fleetwood is staging a special service this weekend to remember the fishermen who lost their lives at sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second National Fishing Remembrance Day will be held at Euston Gardens park, opposite the North Euston Hotel, on Sunday (May 11), gathering at 10.30am for a short service at 11am.

The National Fishing Remembrance Day service is being held in Fleetwood again, this Sunday|Ravenswood Photography | Ravenswood Photography

Similar services, coordinated across the UK by the Fishermen’s Mission, will be held for fishing communities across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev George Ayoma, Mission Area Office for the Northwest of England said: “This national event brings many families together within our communities to remember the legacy of the lives lost during their fishing trips going back several decades.

“The events this year will speak to the loss that impacts on communities from the most dangerous occupation in peacetime.”

Men lost at sea

At the height of the once-thriving fishing industry, Fleetwood suffered a number of devastating tragedies at sea which stung the whole community.

in 1948, jut two weeks before Christmas, the trawler Goth was lost off Iceland with all 21 hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 1953, the vessel Michael Griffith was lost in heavy seas off Barra Head , in the Outer Hebrides, with a crew of 13.

In 1959, again just before Christmas, Red Falcon went down with all 19 hands during a perilous storm in the South Minch, off the West coast of Scotland.

Although these tragedies were many years ago, they have never been forgotten in the town.

Rev George Ayoma (centre) will lead this year;s National Fishing Remembrance Day service in Fleetwood.|Ravenswod Photography | Ravenswod Photography

Marc Evans, Chief Executive of the Fishermen’s Mission says, ‘There is a strong partnership between the charities and agencies that support fishing and, once again, we have all come together to conduct this important day of remembrance for the families and communities who have lost a loved one while working at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are pleased this year there will be an even greater spread of services around the UK coastline. By working closely together, we hope to reach out to those families to assure them that their loss has not been forgotten and to offer them an opportunity for reflection’.

‘For our fishing communities it is important that the dangers of fishing are recognised alongside the risks that are inherent in bringing in the catch. As an island nation,fishing is an important part of our history and culture, which we both celebrate and commemorate.’

About the Fishermen’s Mission

The Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents. Founded in 1881, as the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen the Fishermen’s Mission maintains a Christian presence around the coast of the UK. They provide vital services,supporting with financial issues, mental and physical wellbeing support, as well as bereavement and pastoral support.