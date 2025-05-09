Fleetwood's Marine Hall to play host to Sky Sports icon Jeff Stelling

By Richard Hunt
Published 9th May 2025, 17:10 BST
Fleetwood's Marine Hall will be combining sports and celebrity when it plays host to a football broadcasting icon.

Jeff Stelling, the legendary face of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday, will take to the stage at the seafront venue for a 'one-of-a-kind' evening on January 22 2026.

For over 30 years, Jeff has been the voice of football weekends, bringing passion, insight, and entertainment to millions of viewers.

Jeff Stelling and Bianca Westwood are coming to Fleetwood's Marine Hall
Jeff Stelling and Bianca Westwood are coming to Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

Now, in this one-of-a-kind evening, he’ll share untold behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious anecdotes, and his incredible journey.

Adding even more energy to the night, Sky Sports’ Bianca Westwood will host and put Jeff under the spotlight with a playful on-stage roast, ensuring plenty of laughs and surprises.

Beyond football, Jeff has made a profound impact off the pitch. As an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK, he has completed 34 marathon walks across the UK, raising awareness and sharing deeply personal stories—many of which he’ll bring to the stage.

Fleetwood's Marine Hall
Fleetwood's Marine Hall | National World

This commitment to making a difference earned him an MBE, highlighting his incredible contributions beyond the game.

The special event also includes an exclusive audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to pose their burning questions and hear Jeff’s unfiltered insights firsthand.

Wyre Council, which owns the Marine Hall, is looking to diversify the kind of events the Art Deco building offers

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such a renowned television presenter to Marine Hall.

"Celebrated for his engaging personality, wit, and deep knowledge of football, An Evening with Jeff Stelling is guaranteed to be filled with football nostalgia, fun, and entertainment, making it a fantastic experience for any sports enthusiast.”

VIP tickets are also available offering meet and greet, professional photo opportunities and premium seats.

For tickets and more information, visit www.marinehall.co.uk or call box office on 01253 887693 Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm

Related topics:Fleetwood

