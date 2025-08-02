A hit-making band who enjoyed global success in the Eighties are to perform at an iconic venue on the Fylde coast.

T'Pau, featuring originl flame-haired singer Carol Decker, will be in concert at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall in a year when the venue marks its 90th anniversary.

The Art Deco hall, opened in 1935, is laying on a varied programme of events throughout 2025, with star names such as celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona, actor and presenter Ricky Tomlinson, snooker star Steve Davis and TV historian Lucy Worlsey all performimg during the hall’s landmark year.

Carol Decker and T'Pau are performing at Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

The venue, owned by Wyre Council, also has a musical pedigree - it played host to the Beatles just before they acheived fame in 1963, and has staged concerts by acts such as post punk singer Hazel O’Connor and Scots rockers Big Country.

Now T’Paul are perforning as part of their 2025 tour, visiting the seafront venue on Friday November 7.

The band first burst onto the music scene in 1987 with the hit Heart & Soul, reaching No. 4 in both the UK & US charts.

This led to a meteoric rise in T'Pau's fortunes at home and in the USA, where the track stayed on the US Billboard Chart for six months.

After a European arena tour supporting Bryan Adams and another UK tour of their own, T’Pau’s next single, China In Your Hand, stayed at No1 for five weeks - the longest serving No1 of the year.

Simultaneously, their debut album, Bridge of Spies,occupied the No1 album slot for two weeks and went on tobecome a certified quadruple platinum in the UK - selling 1.2million copies.

Their own arena concerts followed and the subsequent 1988 record, Rage, also went platinum. T’Pau enjoy the exclusive title of holding three simultaneous No.1 slots; China No.1 in thesingles charts, Bridge of Spies No.1 in the album charts and the China Remix at No.1 in the dance charts.

T’Pau were nominated for 5 Brit Awards, an Ivor Novello Award, and won an ASCAP Award from the USA for Heart & Soul.

To book tickets, visit: https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Sections/Choose?prod_id=TPAU&perf_id=1

The Marine Hall is celerating its 90th anniversary this year | Third party

A Wyre Council spokesman said of the 90th milestone: “This year Marine Hall, Fleetwood turns 90 and we would love to hear from you.

“We are looking for your earliest memories, fond recollections or heartfelt stories relating to this beautiful iconic Fleetwood venue.”

Anyone with information can share it by emailing [email protected].

What else is happening?

There is a busy schedule of events at the venue but here are some of the highlights:

A ‘Happy 90th Birthday Marine Hall’ short heritage film celebrating Marine Hall through the decades from 1935 to the present day is being produced.

The venue will be hosting a Commemorative Tea Dance in late November 2025. It is a FREE event by invitation only to care homes and rest homes.

There will also be a special cinema night in October 12 of the silent screening of the original ‘Nosferatu’ (1922 Silent Screening) with live musical accompaniment by Chris Green, who has composed a new score for event.

Some big names will also be performing at the Marine Hall for the first time to help celebrate the big year.