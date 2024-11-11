The festive season is fast approaching and plans for the annual Christmas lights switch on events in Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Thornton are well under way.

Fleetwood’s annual lantern parade and lights switch on takes place on Saturday, November 30.

The parade sets off from Fisherman’s Walk at 4.30pm and makes its way down Lord Street and North Albert Street, onto the prom and the Marine Gardens.

There will then be a Christmas concert featuring Larkholme Primary School Choir, Fleetwood Royalettes morris dancers, young singer Lucas Williams and Fleetwood band, The Jacks.

Last year's Christmas lights switch-on and lantern parade in Fleetwood,including Olaf the snowman from Frozen. Picture: Photo:Michelle Adamson | Michelle Adamson

DJ Dave Scrivener will be MC for the evening.

The switch-on itself takes place at approximately 5.45pm, when Lord Street will be bathed in Christmas lights and five Christmas trees will be illuminated - at the Larkholme shops, West View roundabout, Broadway roundabout, St Nicholas Church and Fisherman’s Walk.

The event has cost £35,000 to stage, with Wyre Council contributing £3,000 and some sponsorship coming from Ruby Energy (formerly BES Energy), Fleetwood Town Counciil and funraising events.

These include a Christmas party at Fleetwood Town’s Parkside suite on December 7, which includes a three course meal and live entertainment. Tickets are available from Fleetwood Town Council.