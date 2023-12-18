Dave McPartlin, Rupert Riley and staff members in Flakefleet's coffee stop - due to open after the New Year

A Fleetwood Primary School is still pressing ahead with a grand launch of its own community coffee shop, despite delays.

Flakefleet Primary in Northfleet Avenue was hoping to open the 'Strive' amenity in it’s Satellite Centre premises in November.

However, unexpected complications now men the coffee shop won't open until after the New Year.

Strive has been a dream of headteacher Dave McPartlin for the past seven years. With help from healthcare company FCMS and other locals, thye dream is still alive and in a few weeks will become a reality.

Mr McPartlin, who guided the Flakefleet choir to the final of Britain's Got Talent six years ago, said this week: Opening the coffee shop has proved harder work than it originally looked and has taken a little longer than we expected.

"The good thing is that nearly everything is in place and I'm confident that we can finally open after the New Year.

"The place looks fabulous and will be a very welcome space for the community to use once it's up and running." The opening date will be officially announced in January 2024.

Mr McPartlin told parents in a letter in September: “This will be a friendly, safe and supportive place for our families and local community, somewhere we can work together to help address some of the challenges we face at this tough

He added: “We will be offering opportunities for our local community to volunteer to work with us in a range of imaginative ways such as gardening, working in the coffee shop etc with staff receiving full professional barista training. “There will be other opportunities for children to be involved, for example working on a lunchtime and with the various clubs and groups we aim to offer. "When the weather is nicer, we will be able to go outside and make the most of our new outdoor ares that will accompany the coffee shop. We want our children, families and community to be involved in the development and life of Strive as much as possible - it Is YOUR coffee shop.”

Advice from Caffe Nero

The coffee shop will operate as an independent and separate entity from school as a Community interest Company and there will be no cost to the school.

Ex-pupil Rupert Riley, regional manager at Caffe Nero has helped support the project, offering behind the scenes advice on how to get the project off the ground.